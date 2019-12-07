Friends Star Ron Leibman, 82, Dies After Battle With Pneumonia

Warner Bros.

Actor Ron Leibman, who was best known for his role as Rachel’s dad on Friends, has passed away.

The 82-year-old, who also starred in Norma Rae, Slaughterhouse-Five and Where’s Poppa?, died from pneumonia.

His agent, Robert Attermann, confirmed the actor’s death and paid tribute to the ‘incredibly talented actor with a distinguished career in film, TV and theatre’ in a statement.

Warner Bros.

Leibman, from New York, was married to actress Jessica Walter, and made his movie debut in 1970 dark comedy Where’s Poppa?

His Norma Rae co-star Sally Field payed tribute to him on Twitter, writing:

So many of the best memories of my career, have Ron Leibman in them. Thank you, Ron, for being my champion. Rest, my friend.

Leibman’s most well known role came in 1996 when he was introduced to us as Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen father, Dr Leonard Green.

And, while Leibman spent eight years in the iconic role, he revealed he almost turned it down when he was first asked to appear in the hit sit-com.

Warner Bros.

During an interview with AV Club, the actor said:

It sounded stupid to me. And my daughter, who was of that age, said, ‘No, you have to do it, you have to do it! I love that show, and I want to meet those kids.’ She had to meet those kids. I said, ‘All right. I’ll do it. I’ll do it once, but that’s all I’m doing.’

Leibman even said that on his first day on the Friends set he started speaking to Lisa Kudrow believing she was Aniston, who was of course, playing his daughter.

‘I didn’t know who was who because I’d never seen the show,’ he recalled.

However, Leibman ended up coming back for many appearances over the span of the show, explaining:

So, I was a big hero in the house. It’s amazing, the power of the tube. I’ve done all this body of work, and they say, ‘Oh yes, Rachel’s father.’ I go, ‘Give me a break.’

Leibman, you were iconic.

Rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.