Gal Gadot Announces Pregnancy With Third Child

Gal Gadot has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The Woman Woman actor shared a sweet photo on Twitter today, March 1, where her husband and two daughters could be seen putting their hands on her stomach. Gadot captioned the photo, ‘Here we go again.’

The actor married her husband Jaron Varsano in 2008 and shares two daughters, Maya and Alma, with him.

Gadot also shared the photo on Instagram for her 50 million followers to see. Fellow celebs were quick to congratulate the 35-year-old.

Hilary Swank commented, ‘Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!!’ Meanwhile, fellow Justice League actor Jason Momoa wrote, ‘congratulations mama,’ followed several heart emojis.

There was speculation that the actor may be pregnant following her appearance at last night’s Golden Globes. She wore a loose fitted Givenchy dress while presenting the award for Best Foreign Language Picture. The award went to Minari which beat La Llorona, Another Round, Two of Us, and The Life Ahead.



Gadot shared another cute photo of her family last week where they could be seen feeding ducks. The two photos shared on Instagram consisted a selfie with her husband and another of her and her daughters feeding the birds. She captioned the post, ‘Two families coming together – ours and the ducklings’.

This won’t be the only Gadot news people will be talking about this month. The Fast & Furious actor stars in the long awaited Zack Synder cut of 2017’s Justice League which debuts March 18 on HBO Max.

