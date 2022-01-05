Gal Gadot Finally Admits Her ‘Imagine’ Video At Start Of Pandemic Was A Bad Idea

Gal Gadot/Instagram/Alamy

Nearly two years after it was first made, Gal Gadot has addressed the backlash to her celebrity-filled Imagine video.

In a recent interview, the Wonder Woman actor said the social media post was ‘in poor taste’.

Gadot posted the video in question on March 19, 2020. It was a rendition of the famous John Lennon song, to inspire people early in the pandemic.

The post was captioned:

We are in this together, we will get through it together.

Let’s imagine together.

Sing with us

While the video has reached more than 10.5 million views and includes high-profile figures like Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and Natalie Portman, it wasn’t a hit with viewers.

Many said the video was ‘out of touch’, with the ‘millionaire singers and actors singing ‘Imagine no possessions’.’

One user on Twitter wrote:

Honey, look at all the rich people singing Imagine. Everything will be alright now, even though we both lost our jobs. This was so much better than money and not cringey at all.

Speaking of the video, Gadot has admitted it didn’t ‘hit the the bull’s eye’.

She told InStyle:

The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came [to the US] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste.

Gadot added: ‘All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?’

PA Images

The actor also said that when she later jokingly sang the song again while collecting a Women in Hollywood award, she did so to try and ‘take the air out of it’.

Gadot added:

It just felt right, and I don’t take myself too seriously. And with the whole Imagine controversy, it’s funny.

Nick Cave, Judge Rinder and Ricky Gervais were just some of those that backed criticism of the ‘panic-inducing video’.