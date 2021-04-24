unilad
Advert

Gal Gadot Says She’s Chopped Off The Tip Of Her Finger After ‘Drinking Too Much’

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Apr 2021 11:44
Gal Gadot Says She's Chopped Off The Tip Of Her Finger After 'Drinking Too Much'PA Images

Gal Gadot has revealed that she chopped off the tip of her finger after ‘drinking too much’.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 35-year-old Wonder Woman actor revealed that the mishap occurred while she was trying to make a cabbage salad. Unfortunately, she’d been drinking since 11am and the knife slipped.

Advert

Her husband Yaron Varsano was apparently so repulsed that he ended up throwing the finger tip straight into the garbage disposal.

Find out more in the following clip:

Loading…

Gadot recalled her gruesome kitchen disaster after Kimmel asked her what she’d meant when she said she’d been cooking ‘too much’ over lockdown.

Advert

She revealed:

You know the early days of the pandemic when you start drinking mimosa and sangria or whatever at 11am? So I did that and then I decided I’m going to make a cabbage salad, because that’s what one wants to do.

Anyway, so I started to chop the thing and I chopped the top of my finger.

It was at this point that Kimmel chimed in, confessing that he too had cut the tip of his finger off while cutting parmesan cheese, leaving him with no feeling where the digit had severed.

Gadot revealed that she too no longer had any feeling left where her finger tip had been, remarking that she feels as though she’s ‘waiting for it to come back’.

Advert
PA ImagesPA Images

Gadot continued:

Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger. And then he got so disgust that he threw it into the garbage disposal.

It was after this mess that Gadot decided to ‘stop cooking and stop drinking’ and we don’t blame her at all. A great excuse to get a takeout if you’ve had a few if ever there was one.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage
Animals

Seagull Spotted Hitching A Ride On Another Seagull In Once In A Lifetime Footage

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here
Film and TV

First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen
News

Ohio Cop Shouts ‘Blue Lives Matter’ After Colleague Shot 16-Year-Old Teen

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave
News

Sailor Forced To Live On Ghost Ship For Four Years Finally Allowed To Leave

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Now

Credits

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

    Gal Gadot on Explaining Pregnancy to Kids, Chopping Off Fingertip & Keeping Wonder Woman’s Helmet

 