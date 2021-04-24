Gal Gadot Says She’s Chopped Off The Tip Of Her Finger After ‘Drinking Too Much’
Gal Gadot has revealed that she chopped off the tip of her finger after ‘drinking too much’.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 35-year-old Wonder Woman actor revealed that the mishap occurred while she was trying to make a cabbage salad. Unfortunately, she’d been drinking since 11am and the knife slipped.
Her husband Yaron Varsano was apparently so repulsed that he ended up throwing the finger tip straight into the garbage disposal.
Gadot recalled her gruesome kitchen disaster after Kimmel asked her what she’d meant when she said she’d been cooking ‘too much’ over lockdown.
She revealed:
You know the early days of the pandemic when you start drinking mimosa and sangria or whatever at 11am? So I did that and then I decided I’m going to make a cabbage salad, because that’s what one wants to do.
Anyway, so I started to chop the thing and I chopped the top of my finger.
It was at this point that Kimmel chimed in, confessing that he too had cut the tip of his finger off while cutting parmesan cheese, leaving him with no feeling where the digit had severed.
Gadot revealed that she too no longer had any feeling left where her finger tip had been, remarking that she feels as though she’s ‘waiting for it to come back’.
Gadot continued:
Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger. And then he got so disgust that he threw it into the garbage disposal.
It was after this mess that Gadot decided to ‘stop cooking and stop drinking’ and we don’t blame her at all. A great excuse to get a takeout if you’ve had a few if ever there was one.
