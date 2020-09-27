Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Their First Child PA Images/HBO

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple famously played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte on the Emmy-winning HBO series, but their love transcended the screen as they first stirred up relationship rumours in 2012.

Harington and Leslie got engaged in September 2017 before tying the knot in Scotland in June 2018. Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019, but the story didn’t end there for Harington and Leslie, as they are now preparing to welcome a new family member.

Leslie showed off her baby bump for the new issue of Make Magazine, and an image shared on Instagram explained how photographers captured the actor ‘at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!’

The couple reside in a Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which Leslie jokingly described to the magazine as ‘the house that Jon Snow built’.

She continued:

It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.

Harington and Leslie might want to think about getting rid of the enormous hornet’s nest before the arrival of their new baby, but there’s no doubt they’ll be a happy family living under the ancient beams.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!