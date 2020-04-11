Game Of Thrones’ The Mountain Announces He’s Having A Baby Boy With Gender Reveal

We will not tolerate people speaking absolute trash about our unborn child. So a big [swearing finger emoji] to this person. Just an FYI his comments have been deleted and he has been blocked from our accounts.

[…] I know I shouldn’t give people like this the light of day. Mostly these people are seeking attention, but I’m only human and occasionally someone will get under my skin. Especially where my unborn child is concerned.

Deleting his comments and blocking him is the best thing to do and is what we did! Anyone who presents himself/herself this way will be blocked! You’ve been warned.

Also although this guy has gotten under my nerves, I have tough skin and I’m a positive person! People can try to bring me down or ruin my day but at the end of the day you create your own happiness!! Stay positive and move on.