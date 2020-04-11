Game Of Thrones’ The Mountain Announces He’s Having A Baby Boy With Gender Reveal
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones – is having a little hill of his own, and we cannot wait to see him become the biggest papa in the playground.
Taking to Instagram for a sweet gender reveal post with his wife, Kelsey Henson, the 31-year-old Icelandic actor and strongman could be seen popping a huge balloon to reveal a flurry of blue confetti.
Yup. The baba-to-be will be a little boy, and the expectant parents couldn’t have looked any happier as the confetti filled the room.
Congratulations have poured in from fans who have wished the couple all the best. However, as this is the internet we’re talking about, there have been a few comments that were out of line.
Addressing some of the negativity she’d clocked in the comment section, Henson, 30, said in a statement posted to her Instagram story:
Unfortunately there will always be those people who have to make a joke out of something and comment on either our sex life or the size of the baby in comparison to me, etc, even on posts such as these which are supposed to be special huge life changing moments for us.
Then there are just sad little people who are obviously so unhappy with their life that they have to comment 30+ negative comments about our unborn child.
Sharing screenshots from one person in particular, she continued:
We will not tolerate people speaking absolute trash about our unborn child. So a big [swearing finger emoji] to this person. Just an FYI his comments have been deleted and he has been blocked from our accounts.
[…] I know I shouldn’t give people like this the light of day. Mostly these people are seeking attention, but I’m only human and occasionally someone will get under my skin. Especially where my unborn child is concerned.
Deleting his comments and blocking him is the best thing to do and is what we did! Anyone who presents himself/herself this way will be blocked! You’ve been warned.
Also although this guy has gotten under my nerves, I have tough skin and I’m a positive person! People can try to bring me down or ruin my day but at the end of the day you create your own happiness!! Stay positive and move on.
Congratulations to Björnsson and Henson as they embark on a challenge of strength and endurance unlike any other: parenthood.
Creditsthorbjornsson/Instagram
