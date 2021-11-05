George Clooney Demands Daily Mail Stop Endangering The Safety Of His Children
George Clooney has written an open letter addressed to the Daily Mail, asking the paper and other outlets to not use images of his children.
However, Amal’s profession has raised concerns over having the pair’s children being thrust into the spotlight.
The Oscar-winning actor subsequently requested the paper ‘refrain[s]’ from using images of his children, over the fear of ‘real-world consequences’ linked to Amal’s job.
Clooney explained how images of his children have never been sold by the pair, or posted online, or via social media, because in their view, ‘to do so would put them in jeopardy’, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
While he deemed it fair enough for the media to take and publish images of himself and Amal, even if ‘oftentimes intrusive’, Clooney explained that the twins had never made such a ‘commitment’.
The letter stated:
The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.
We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.
Clooney concluded that the pair were not being ‘paranoid’ because it was a ‘real-world issue’.
He stated his hope that the paper would ‘agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted’.
Clooney asked the publication to remove the photographs in the wake of images of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old being removed from Mail Online.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, children, George Clooney, lawyer