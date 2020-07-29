George R.R. Martin Said If Next Game Of Thrones Book Winds Of Winter Was Not Out By July 29 2020 We Could Imprison Him
I hope George R.R. Martin is ready for a lifetime of confinement, because following his previous comments on finishing the next Game of Thrones book, we’re allowed to imprison him from today.
Last year, the award-winning author said if he hadn’t finished The Winds of Winter – the sixth novel in the epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire – by the time he attended New Zealand’s 2020 World Science Fiction Convention (that begins today), fans could imprison him until he finished it.
While Martin recently stated he was working hard on his books while in lockdown, correct me if I’m wrong, but The Winds of Winter still appears to yet be completed…
Adding to the pressure, following the announcement that HBO is developing Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Martin has said he will not be contributing towards its scripts like he did for early seasons of GOT until he’s finished The Winds of Winter.
In regards to his imprisonment, he wrote on his blog last year:
As for finishing my book… I fear that New Zealand would distract me entirely too much. Best leave me here in Westeros for the nonce. But I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine. [sic]
Better get your gas mask on, George.
