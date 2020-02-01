Georgia Man Says Shaquille O’Neal Bought Him A Laptop After Passing On Condolences For Kobe Bryant

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. We love our families.

Whenever we got together I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gianna was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.

I miss you already brother. This is truly unbelievable. Everyone please keep the Bryant’s [sic] in your prayers.