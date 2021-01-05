Giant SpongeBob David Hasselhoff On Auction About To Break $1 Million LiveAuctioneers/Paramount Pictures

The cult following of David Hasselhoff is unyielding, and an auction is giving fans the chance to get their hands on him via some iconic memorabilia.

Through his work in Knight Rider, Baywatch and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, David Hasselhoff has become a recognisable figure in popular culture.

Advert 10

An auction is now giving fans a rare opportunity to get some of the most prized items from the actor’s filmography. At least these items are prized if you consider a 14 foot model of Hasselhoff a must-have item.

The giant model of Hoff first appeared in 2004 in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and reappeared in the 2010 Comedy Central Roast of Hasselhoff. The model is incredibly realistic and even has back hair just like David Hasselhoff.

Entitled “Big Dave”, this is one of the most striking items on auction and is expected to sell for $1,500,000. With that said, there is already a $975,000 offer for the model, so it could sell for more than initially anticipated with 18 days remaining until the live auction.

Advert 10

Some fans would prefer some older memorabilia and KITT, the car from Knight Rider, is available for those willing to spend over its current $975,000 bid. Interestingly, this is more than three times the initial valuation for the vehicle. It’s worth noting that the car will be missing the AI features that were seen in the TV show. Nonetheless, it is probably the coolest Pontiac Firebird in existence.

The Diligent Auction Services auction will go live on January 23 at 9 a.m. PT. and will also offer an interesting incentive for those who are interested in the items. David Hasselhoff will personally deliver KITT if bids exceed the reserve price by 25%.

Paramount Pictures

The auction is attracting plenty of attention, partially because of the outlandish items, and of course because of the fandom that surrounds the actor. While many will have already been priced out of placing a potential bid, there are still plenty of people who are taking a chance to look at the memorabilia. Comments have already began making tongue-in-cheek jokes as well as some expressing a genuine desire to get hold of the items for sale.

Advert 10

For those who have hundreds of thousands of dollars to spare, this may be the perfect way to meet the Hoff and get a one of a kind item. With that said, how you would justify the expensive purchase to other people would be a mystery.