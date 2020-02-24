Gigi Hadid Slams Jake Paul’s ‘Ugly Ass’ After YouTuber Rants About Zayn Malik

Jake Paul Zayn Malik gigi hadid yolandahadid/Instagram/jakepaul/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has jumped to her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s defence after Jake Paul attempted to engage him in an online feud.

The model, 24, took to social media to hit back at 23-year-old Paul, who claimed the former One Direction star told him to ‘f*ck off for no reason’ over the weekend.

The controversial YouTuber alleged that he narrowly avoided a physical altercation with 27-year-old Malik, who claims Hadid swiftly shut down in a single tweet to Paul.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid PA Images

Hadid was responding to a tweet from Paul, in which he claimed he almost had to ‘clap up’ the singer because ‘he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told [him] to f*ck off for no reason when [he] was being nice to him’.

The YouTuber, who alleged Malik had shouted ‘you wanna test me mate?’ at him, continued:

Zane [sic] ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause you came home alone to your big ass hotel room hahaha. Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*ck out. Lol I feel bad for childhood stars.

In her reply, Hadid branded the social media personality ’embarrassing’ and said Zayn was ‘unbothered’ by Paul’s ‘irrelevant ugly ass’. She continued: ‘home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie.’

gigi defends zayn against jake paul GiGiHadid/Twitter

At the time of writing, Hadid’s tweet has more than 131,000 retweets and 810,000 likes, while more than 17,000 responded to her criticism of Paul – many agreeing with the model and sticking up for Malik.

While one person wrote, ‘I love u even more for this,’ another said: ‘Gigi said ain’t nobody coming for my man. YOU TELL HIM GIRL.’ Yet another simply exclaimed: ‘queen!’

Paul has since deleted his initial tweet, and although he hasn’t referenced the altercation specifically, he has since taken to Twitter to write: ‘someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a f*cking idiot.’

Yikes. It’s unclear where the two celebs even crossed paths, but both men documented their time at the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder match on Saturday, February 22, at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand.

So I guess Fury and Wilder weren’t the only ones getting into it on Saturday night, by the looks of things.

Zayn is yet to respond, but at this point I don’t even think he needs to; Gigi’s proven she’s got his back.