Gigi Hadid’s Brutal Takedown Of Jake Paul Goes Viral Again After Ben Askren Fight

YouTuber Jake Paul has been making headlines again following a dramatic week, which saw him win a boxing match against a former MMA fighter shortly after being accused of sexual assault.

And while the 25-year-old content creator dominates the news, an old feud between himself and model Gigi Hadid has resurfaced and gone viral once again.

Back in February 2020, a row broke out on Twitter after Paul claimed former One Directioner – and Gigi’s now-baby daddy – Zayn Malik had told to ‘f*ck off for no reason’.

‘Almost had to clap up Zane from One Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him,’ the YouTuber tweeted.

‘Zane, I know you’re reading this… Stop being angry because you came home alone to your big ass hotel room hahaha. Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*ck out. Lol I feel bad for childhood stars.’

But instead of getting embroiled in a Twitter spat, Zayn sat back and relaxed while Gigi went in on his ‘irrelevant ugly ass’.

‘Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, sweetie,’ the model replied. ‘Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.’

Truly iconic.

Despite being more than a year old, the exchange is now being reshared on Twitter as a reminder of the time she ‘ended him’.

‘Jake Paul may have won, but don’t forget that pregnant Gigi ended him before,’ wrote the Twitter account that reshared the exchange.