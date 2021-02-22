Gina Carano Came To ‘Agreement’ With The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Over Their Beliefs

PA Images

Gina Carano has said she came to an agreement with The Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal over their political beliefs.

Carano, who played the character of Cara Dune, was dropped from the series after she shared an Instagram post that seemingly compared being a Republican in the US to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Disney’s Lucasfilm quickly cut ties with the actress, writing that ‘social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable’. Prior to the Instagram post, Carano had also mocked trans people for using pronouns, shared QAnon conspiracy theories and anti-mask memes.

In a new interview with The Daily Wire that aired yesterday, February 21, she compared Disney’s treatment of her with that of the show’s lead, Pascal.

In a 2018 tweet, Pascal compared undocumented children in cages in the US to Jewish people in concentration camps. Carano said there was a double standard as he was not fired for his posts.

‘I adore Pedro. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. But we had an agreement after we realised we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first,’ she said in the interview.

Carano went on to say that both co-stars are ‘passionate about their beliefs’ and have had differen experiences.

‘I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We’re not perfect. We’re human beings. But he’s not a bad human being. He’s a sweet person,’ she added.

In the interview, she also accused the company of cultivating a culture where bullying goes unmanaged.

‘I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,’ she said.

After she shared the controversial post on Instagram, #FireGinaCarano quickly began trending on Twitter. The actress said she knew Disney officials were thinking about firing her from that point onwards.

She explained, ‘I was prepared at any point to be let go because I’ve seen this happen to so many people. I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place and so when this started… you know it’s only a matter of time.

‘I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend. Everyone is afraid of losing their job,’ she added.