Gordon Ramsay Crying At Daughter’s Strictly Exit Has Fans Moved

BBC/@tillyramsay/Instagram

Fans have declared Gordon Ramsay’s emotional response to his daughter’s Strictly Come Dancing exit to be ‘exactly what fatherhood should be’.

Tilly Ramsay, 20, was eliminated from the competition this weekend, missing out on this week’s quarter-final after she and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin earned a score of 30 for their Samba routine.

Proud dad Gordon, 55, could be seen wiping back tears of pride as Tilly twirled across the dancefloor to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, and became emotional once again after it was announced that her time in the contest had come to an end.

Accepting her elimination graciously, Tilly declared that she had found a ‘friend for life’ in Kuzmin:

I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this.

Many people have taken to social media to express admiration towards Gordon for not being afraid to let his emotions show. Best known as a scary, sweary chef, it was refreshing to see the Kitchen Nightmares star show a softer side.

One viewer tweeted, ‘Seeing Gordon Ramsay unashamedly crying with pride each week watching Tilly Ramsay – exactly what fatherhood should be’, while another wrote, ‘Seeing Gordon Ramsey cry breaks me #Strictly’.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Gordon shared a photograph of Tilly and Kuzmin, writing:

Words can’t describe how proud I am of these 2, hard working polite humble and incredibly down to earth, most of all well done and what a celebration of youth and how happy it makes me feel. The future is bright and you 2 will continue to shine lots of love dad.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday, December 4 at 6.40pm on BBC One.

