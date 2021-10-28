unilad
Advert

Gordon Ramsay Finally Speaks Out After Presenter Steve Allen Body Shamed His Daughter

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Oct 2021 11:07
Gordon Ramsay Finally Speaks Out After Presenter Steve Allen Body Shamed His Daughter@tillyramsay/Instagram/Alamy

Gordon Ramsay has spoken out after radio presenter Steve Allen body shamed his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, live on air. 

Allen came under fire for describing 19-year-old Tilly as a ‘chubby little thing’ on his radio show last week following one of her appearances on Strictly Come Dancing. The comment earned him a number of Ofcom complaints and backlash online, with Tilly herself also criticising his words.

Advert

After Tilly said she ‘draw[s] the line at commenting on [her] appearance’, the LBC presenter reportedly reached out privately to Tilly to apologise for his comment.

Despite being known as someone who doesn’t hold back on sharing his opinions, Tilly’s father and Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon Ramsay remained quiet on the events until an Instagram Live appearance this week, when he praised his daughter for handling the situation how she did.

Per The Daily Express, Ramsay commented:

Advert

It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.’

She is 19 years of age for goodness sake – bursting her arse off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin].

I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.’

The celebrity chef went on to stress that weight ‘is a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy’, and admitted he himself has ‘always struggled’ with his weight.

He continued: ‘I have to train, we eat all day. I pick, we graze, we are around food 24/7. If we don’t train I’d be 350-400 pounds – so all credit to her.’

Advert

Ramsay’s praise of Tilly has been echoed by a number of other celebrities and social media users, many of who rallied around the teenager and showed their support after she stood up for herself.

Love Island‘s Dr Alex George described himself as ‘absolutely horrified’ by Allen’s comments, while musician and fellow Strictly star Tom Fletcher commented, ‘What the actual hell?! Tilly you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL and don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Toys R Us Is Returning Four Years After Going Bust
News

Toys R Us Is Returning Four Years After Going Bust

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith
Celebrity

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

Insulate Britain Protesters Have Ink Thrown In Their Faces Amid Motorway Chaos
News

Insulate Britain Protesters Have Ink Thrown In Their Faces Amid Motorway Chaos

New Buzz Lightyear Trailer Starring Chris Evans Just Landed
Film and TV

New Buzz Lightyear Trailer Starring Chris Evans Just Landed

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Gordon Ramsay, no-article-matching

Credits

The Daily Express

  1. The Daily Express

    'Not tolerating it!' Gordon Ramsay speaks out after daughter Tilly's weight mocked

 