Gordon Ramsay Finally Speaks Out After Presenter Steve Allen Body Shamed His Daughter
Gordon Ramsay has spoken out after radio presenter Steve Allen body shamed his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, live on air.
Allen came under fire for describing 19-year-old Tilly as a ‘chubby little thing’ on his radio show last week following one of her appearances on Strictly Come Dancing. The comment earned him a number of Ofcom complaints and backlash online, with Tilly herself also criticising his words.
After Tilly said she ‘draw[s] the line at commenting on [her] appearance’, the LBC presenter reportedly reached out privately to Tilly to apologise for his comment.
Despite being known as someone who doesn’t hold back on sharing his opinions, Tilly’s father and Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon Ramsay remained quiet on the events until an Instagram Live appearance this week, when he praised his daughter for handling the situation how she did.
Per The Daily Express, Ramsay commented:
It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this.’
She is 19 years of age for goodness sake – bursting her arse off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin].
I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.’
The celebrity chef went on to stress that weight ‘is a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy’, and admitted he himself has ‘always struggled’ with his weight.
He continued: ‘I have to train, we eat all day. I pick, we graze, we are around food 24/7. If we don’t train I’d be 350-400 pounds – so all credit to her.’
Ramsay’s praise of Tilly has been echoed by a number of other celebrities and social media users, many of who rallied around the teenager and showed their support after she stood up for herself.
Love Island‘s Dr Alex George described himself as ‘absolutely horrified’ by Allen’s comments, while musician and fellow Strictly star Tom Fletcher commented, ‘What the actual hell?! Tilly you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL and don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise.’
