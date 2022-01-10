unilad
Gordon Ramsay Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Experience Cooking For Vladimir Putin

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 10 Jan 2022 08:27
Gordon Ramsay Reveals 'Terrifying' Experience Cooking For Vladimir Putin

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about what it was like to prepare a meal for the most intimidating person he’s ever cooked for. 

The Hell’s Kitchen chef may usually be the most terrifying cook in the kitchen, but one particular guest left him quaking in his apron.

In 2000, the 55-year-old ended up cooking lunch at Downing Street, where former prime minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin were dining.

Gordon Ramsay Cooks for Putin - Alamy Alamy

Ramsay told The Kelly Clarkson Show how he ‘genuinely […] sh*t himself’, adding:

I was thinking, ‘Could you imagine if you food-poisoned these two?

Could you imagine the kind of sh*t I would get if I took these two down?

Ramsay revealed that he chose to make the pair a three-course meal of tomato soup accompanied with caviar, followed by a main of sea bass, and dessert of treacle tart, The Sun reports.

Ramsay Cooks For Putin - Alamy Alamy

However, despite cooking for Putin and Blair, Ramsay reflected that Princess Diana was the most famous person he has cooked for.

Meanwhile, Putin recently signed a law that allows him to remain in power until 2036, and Ramsay has become the subject of one of his daughter’s hilarious TikTok videos.

