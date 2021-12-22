Gordon Ramsay Sends His Support To Daughter Holly As She Celebrates Sobriety

@hollyramsayy/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay made clear his support for his daughter Holly after she took to Instagram to celebrate one year of sobriety.

The 21-year-old is Ramsay’s second eldest daughter after 23-year-old Megan, and one of five children the famous chef shares with his wife, Tana.

In a lengthy statement shared online, Holly explained that this time last year she was at her ‘lowest’ and so decided to ‘take control of what [she] could’, which meant ‘removing alcohol‘ from her life.

Alamy

She admitted that going a full year without alcohol is ‘not something’ she thought she would ‘ever say at the age of 21’, though she also never thought she would have ‘been through half of’ what she has.

Holly decided to take a break from alcohol for the sake of her mental health, and while she has acknowledged it was ‘not an easy decision’, it has allowed her to ‘feel better & more present both mentally and physically’.

She continued:

Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way. As with everything I have been through, it has been a learning experience and I feel lucky to be able to post this message today, to continue to spread awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Holly’s post has received thousands of likes since she shared it on Tuesday, December 21, and her father was one of many people who commented on the post to express their support.

In response to her statement, Ramsay tagged his daughter and posted a heart emoji alongside the words: ‘what an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad.’

In May 2021, Holly revealed she had been sexually assaulted twice when she was 18 years old, while studying fashion in London. Speaking on her podcast 21 & Over, she said she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for three months following the assaults, as well as being diagnosed with ‘PTSD, anxiety, and depression’.

Ramsay told the MailOnline that his daughter had ‘a very difficult time’ following the assaults, but said she is now ‘in an amazing position’ after having ‘dealt with those issues’.

He credited the coronavirus pandemic with allowing the family to spend ‘quality time together’ and to understand what Holly had gone through, paving the way for a ‘healing process’ for his daughter.