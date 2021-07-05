Gordon Ramsay Slammed For ‘Gatecrashing’ Couple’s Beach Wedding

PA Images/NationalGeographic/YouTube

A newlywed has hit out at Gordon Ramsay after the celebrity chef appeared on a private beach at the same time they were getting married.

Charlie Willis and his wife Laura paid £1,300 to have their wedding on a private beach in Newquay, Cornwall last month, but the quiet celebrations were disrupted by Ramsay and his film crew as they also arrived to utilise the beach.

Ramsay appeared on Lusty Glaze beach with the crew to film a segment for his new TV series Future Food Stars, and as a result the happy couple ended up feeling ‘like extras’ on a day when they should have been in the spotlight.

Sofia Yang Martinez Photography/Lusty Glaze Beach Weddings/Instagram

Though the couple had paid to hold their ceremony and a meal on the beach, a spokesperson for Lusty Glaze said the cost did not secure exclusive use of the area.

He did admit, however, that the circumstances were ‘very unusual’.

According to The Sun, Charlie, from Kettering, Northants, gave a nod to one of Ramsay’s other television shows as he said, ‘The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare.’

He continued, ‘We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a gameshow.’

PA Images

The couple had reportedly paid for a gourmet dinner for themselves and their guests, but with Ramsay’s team having taken over the kitchen to film, the meal reportedly ended up being ‘cheap and nasty’.

In the wake of the upset, an executive producer of Ramsay’s show reached out to the couple to apologise for the disruption. Sharon Powers wrote that they were ‘mortified’ to have affected the couple’s special day, adding that ‘it was never [their] intention’ to upset the couple or their guests.

As a gesture of goodwill, the show reimbursed Charlie and Laura for their wedding, writing, ‘We have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us.’

Lusty Glaze Beach Weddings/Instagram

A representative for Ramsay told the Mail Online that the chef did not ‘gatecrash’ the wedding, but rather that his production studio was simply booked to film on the beach on the same day as ‘various weddings and events were taking place’.

They continued, ‘It’s a real shame this couple are still complaining, their bill was generously covered, they happily chatted with Gordon on the day, they didn’t have exclusive use of the beach and all the other beach goers had a really great time joining in on and off camera.’

Ramsay himself does not appear to have publicly commented on the events at the time of writing, July 5.