Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Kitchen Nightmare: Price Of Top Chef’s Extravagant Dinner Revealed

The eye-watering cost of Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas roast dinners has been revealed.

With their various trimmings, sides and accompaniments, Christmas dinners aren’t necessarily the cheapest meals to put together, but considering you only have them once a year they’re usually worth splashing out a little extra for – within reason.

At a certain point, it becomes hard to justify forking out wads of cash for what is essentially an extravagant version of meat and two veg, but Ramsay appears to be hoping people won’t think about that too much while tucking into his dinners at the Savoy Grill in London.

The Savoy’s description of the meal reads:

Celebrate the festive season at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill. On Christmas day The Savoy Grill will serve a stunning six-course meal with some wonderful dishes including; the Arnold Bennet Soufflé with aged Cheddar sauce, Beef Wellington, Dover sole and orange sorbet with Champagne foam, just to name a few.

The celebrity chef is set to serve up the dinners with all the trimmings on Christmas Day and posh nibbles on New Year’s Eve, The Mirror reports, though tucking into one of his Christmas roasts will set you back as much as £275 – not including a £2 charge for each guest, the discretionary 15% service charge on the total bill, or the cost of drinks.

Added costs could send the bill up to £320 per person on Christmas Day, while the New Year’s Eve meal could set each customer back £405.

Ramsay’s pricey meal is thought to cost roughly the same amount of money that a large family would spend on their entire Christmas food shop, not to mention the fact you won’t be left with a fridge full of leftovers afterwards.

With Christmas already proving an expensive time of year, I suggest you spend a more reasonable amount of money stocking up on the essentials, such as pigs in blankets, chocolates and mince pies, and enjoy a nice meal at home in your pyjamas.