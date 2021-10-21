Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Given Heartwarming Underground Sign Following Body Shaming Comments
Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly has been showered with support after defending herself against ‘body shaming’ comments by a radio presenter.
Tilly, 19, is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing, but following a recent episode of the show was targeted by LBC radio presenter Steve Allen, who decided to criticise the teenager’s appearance by calling her a ‘chubby little thing.’
In response, Tilly issued a statement on Instagram in which she stood up for herself and called on people to be more considerate, writing ‘please remember that words can hurt.’
‘I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance,’ she said.
Following the incident, Tilly’s friends, Strictly co-stars and others on social media have come out to support her, with her experience and response clearly striking a chord.
Also chiming in to offer support was the team behind @allontheboard, who post messages on information boards inside London Underground stations.
Written on a board posted inside Piccadilly Circus station was a letter that read:
Dear Matilda,
Hope you’re doing alright?
We thought we would write you this letter, well done for standing up for yourself against disgraceful behaviour and disgusting comments from people who should know better;
You are spectacular on Strictly, keep dancing and doing what you do, today we are changing Piccadilly Circus to PiccaTILLY Circus to pay tribute to you.
A picture of the board posted to Twitter was met with echoes of support and praise from Strictly fans and others, who offered words of encouragement for Tilly and criticised the 67-year old radio presenter for ‘bullying’ the teenager.
