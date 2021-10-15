Gordon Ramsay’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message On Miscarriage

Alamy

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana has shared an emotional message about her past miscarriage.

The Kitchen Nightmares star shares five children with Tana, to whom he’s been married for 25 years: Megan, 23; twins Jack and Holly, 21; Tilly, 19, who’s currently on Strictly Come Dancing; and Oscar, two.

Back in 2016, Tana suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy. The couple had already settled on naming their son Rocky.

A day after what would’ve been his fifth birthday, also coinciding with Baby Loss Awareness Week, Tana shared a quote to Instagram which reads: ‘If you know someone who has lost a child and you’re afraid to mention them because you think you might make them sad by reminding them that they died, they didn’t forget they died.

‘You’re not reminding them. What you’re reminding them of is that you remember they lived. And that is a great, great gift.’

In the caption, she wrote: ‘If all had gone as we hoped yesterday 14/10/21 would have been our little boy Rocky’s 5th birthday, the day he was due not the day he was actually born when he was too little to survive.

‘Not a day goes by when we don’t think of him, but, it wasn’t meant to be. We have gone on to be blessed and will be eternally grateful, but shall always remember our angel baby with a heart bursting with love and many many tears.’

Tana spoke about her miscarriage on Loose Women in 2019. ‘It’s such a personal decision when you have a baby and this was 20 years ago. The way that I felt, the way Gordon felt, it was something we decided on together. He wasn’t with me when I gave birth to Meg or the twins or Tilly,’ she said.

‘But now we’re older and it’s quite interesting because I lost a baby in 2016 and Gordon was with me throughout that entire process and there’s no way I could have done it without him right there by my side.’