Grammys: Lizzo Accidentally Swore On Live TV And People Are Loving It

City TV

We didn’t need another reason to love Lizzo, but the Truth Hurts singer swore on live TV, and it was brilliant.

Last night’s Grammys are the talk of the town, but for now we’re focusing on the one of the queens of pop music, Lizzo, and her hilarious slip-up.

During yesterday’s event, March 14, the singer was presenting the award for Best New Artist – which went to Megan Thee Stallion, FYI – when she dropped the swear word.

CBS

After serenading Grammy viewers with part of her hit song Cuz I Love You, Lizzo then pointed out that she got ‘three shiny Grammys’ last year, followed by, ‘B*tch, I’m back!’

The 32-year-old quickly realised her mistake and put her hand over her mouth while looking mortified. She soon saw the funny side of things, however, and apologised while laughing along with the rest of the globe who witnessed her faux pas.

People on social media commented on how funny they found the ordeal while pointing out how impossible Lizzo is not to love. One person said, ‘That is so cute and classy, as in classy for apologizing for a human error. I like her.’

Another person tweeted, ‘Amazing musician and how can you not love her joy,’ while someone else wrote, ‘Freaking LOOOOVE @lizzo presenting for Best New Artist. “B*tch I’m back…ooops!!!”’

The hilarity didn’t stop there though, as Lizzo then struggled to open the envelope revealing the winner.

Fumbling with the envelope, she asked, ‘How do you open it?’, before a member of the crew shouted back at her, ‘It’s them nails, girl!’

She got there eventually and announced WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion as the winner. The 26-year-old also took home awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her Savage remix featuring Beyoncé.

Grammy viewers again took to Twitter to comment on the singer’s hilarious presentation. Someone said, ‘LIZZO SAID B*TCH ON LIVE TV AND THEN COULDNT FIGURE OUT HOW TO OPEN THE ENVELOPE HAHAHA I LOVE HER.’

Meanwhile, someone else joked that Lizzo should get an award for eventually getting the envelope open.

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘I didn’t think I could love Lizzo more and then she tried to open the Grammys envelope after screaming B*tch I’m back.’

Basically, I think it’s safe to say that her fans still love her after she dropped the B word on live TV. CBS might have something else to say about it all, however…

We’re only poking fun Cuz [We] Love You, Lizzo.