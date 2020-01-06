Greta Thunberg Has Perfect Response To Meat Loaf’s Weird Comments About Her
Greta Thunberg has taken the high road and come up with a perfect, irrefutable response to Meat Loaf after he accused her of being ‘brainwashed’.
The 17-year-old environmentalist might have taken a break from leading protests over the Christmas period, but for some reason the criticism over her work kept rolling in.
Meat Loaf recently made headlines after appearing in a Frankie & Benny’s advert to promote the restaurant’s new vegan menu, but while the singer clearly supports a diet that is famously good for the environment, apparently he doesn’t actually believe in climate change.
This bizarre point of view came to light when he spoke about Thunberg during an interview with the MailOnline, when he claimed there was no such thing as climate change.
The Real Dead Ringer For Love singer commented:
I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t.
She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.
Admittedly, Meat Loaf didn’t fire any shots at Thunberg personally, but there’s definitely something problematic about his comments.
The 17-year-old addressed the baffling interview on Twitter today, January 6, and used a quote from the UN Environment Programme to help get her point across.
Thunberg wrote:
It’s not about Meatloaf.
It’s not about me.
It’s not about what some people call me.
It’s not about left or right.
It’s all about scientific facts.
And that we’re not aware of the situation.
Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.
Along with her comments, Thunberg retweeted a video from Carbon Brief that uses a graph to detail how the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature goal will ‘slip out of reach’ unless we start decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.
The evidence is irrefutable, so it’s unclear exactly why Meat Loaf is refusing to believe it, especially as he’s previously said he’d do anything for our planet (as well as for love).
In a statement regarding his Frankie & Benny’s ad, he commented:
I’d do anything for our planet and dropping meat for veg, even for just one day a week, can make a huge difference – which is why I’m backing Frankie’s new vegan menu.
Hopefully the singer will come to accept climate change is a very real and imminent threat.
