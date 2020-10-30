Grimes Claims X Æ A-X12 Is Really Into Radical Art After Hearing AI Lullaby
Many new parents will sing their little ones to sleep with a bit of Rock-A-Bye Baby, or sometimes just a really catchy song they’d heard 10 times on the radio that morning.
But – perhaps unsurprisingly – little X Æ A-X12 rocks in his crib to a slightly different tune, falling asleep to a personalised AI lullaby made by his mother, Grimes.
When crafting the beautifully relaxing track, Grimes joined forces with with tech company Endel to ‘create a limited edition adaptive sleep soundscape’. In all honesty, listening to it a few times has helped me chill out a bit after a busy Friday morning.
Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – spoke about the other-worldly soundscape during an interview with The New York Times, explaining that she had been looking for ‘a better baby sleeping situation’ for five-month-old X Æ A-XII, who she has nicknamed ‘X’.
The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, who also goes by the name ‘c’ in a nod to the speed of light, revealed:
When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines. It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation. And so I was just like, could this be more artistic?
In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap.
She added that she felt like ‘getting out of the like, ‘Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones’ energy’.
You can listen to the – actually quite soothing – lullaby below:
According to Grimes, X has quite highbrow tastes for someone who has yet to eat his first solid meal. He is reportedly ‘into radical art’ – although I’m not entirely sure how he could have articulated this – and has sat through decidedly non-Disney movies such as Apocalypse Now.
A harrowing drama that explores the horrors of war, Apocalypse Now doesn’t exactly have much in the way of whimsy, singalongs or cute characters. However, Grimes doesn’t consider it to be ‘problematic to engage with them on that level’.
According to the Endel website, the company offers ‘ultra-modern devices’ – which includes wireless, wearables and sensors – as a means of delivering ‘static mindfulness content’.
When creating a soundscape for X, Grimes – who has previously used Endel for her own sleep routine – took ambient music that she’d heard and made it ‘a bit sparklier, a bit nicer’. X has yet to deliver his review on the subject.
