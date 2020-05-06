Grimes Explains Meaning Behind Name Of Her And Elon Musk's Baby X Æ A-12 elonmusk/Twitter/grimes/Instagram

After hours of ‘will they, won’t they?’, Grimes has confirmed she and Elon Musk have actually named their newborn baby X Æ A-12.

Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – and Musk welcomed a baby boy yesterday, May 5, with the Tesla CEO confirming the news on social media, telling his followers ‘Mom and baby’ were doing well.

Musk, 48, shared a photo of himself holding his newborn son in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but not before responding to a fan’s request to know the baby’s name. ‘X Æ A-12 Musk,’ he wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Musk was just having a laugh with his followers or whether this was actually the name of the couple’s child together, with many Twitter users of the opinion that it was simply too weird to be true.

However, it turns out that isn’t the case, with musician Grimes confirming the name on Twitter earlier today, May 6, and also breaking down the meaning behind it for her curious fans.

In her tweet, each part of the name was given a meaning: ‘X’ stands for the ‘unknowable variable’; ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love; and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-17. ‘No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she wrote.

The Canadian singer also explained that the ‘A’ in the ‘A-12’ is short for Archangel, which she says is her favourite song – although it isn’t yet clear which song titled Archangel she’s referring to.

While the new parents are yet to confirm how to pronounce the baby’s name, some publications – such as Business Insider – have suggested Æ can be pronounced as ‘ash’.

Fans have also speculated this could be the case, with Musk himself liking one tweet suggesting the baby’s name translates to ‘X Ash Archangel’. So maybe there’s something to that theory?

Grimes previously said the couple had a name for the baby but weren’t releasing it to the public yet because people wouldn’t understand the ‘genius’ behind it.

She explained in a YouTube livestream:

I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.

The couple have been dating for around two years and announced their pregnancy in January this year, when Grimes uploaded a picture of her baby bump on social media.

Congratulations to the happy couple.