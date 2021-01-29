unilad
Grimes Gave Her And Elon Musk’s Baby A Haircut And It’s Getting Ridiculed

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 29 Jan 2021 15:45
Grimes has given son X Æ A-12 a DIY haircut, and if we’re being brutally honest, it didn’t go well.

The musician, who shares her son with multibillionaire Elon Musk, decided to give her little boy a trim at home because, you know, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and all that.

Taking to Instagram, Grimes showed off her chopping skills with a picture of X Æ A-12 in the bath, and the caption, ‘Not sure this haircut went well, but he’s a Viking now.’

In the next slide, she showed off the trim from another angle, with a bear emoji covering the child’s face, writing, ‘Haircut inspired by The Last Kingdom on Netflix, which is a masterpiece.’

To be honest, yeah, I can see the resemblance between X Æ A-12’s cut and that of Uhtred Ragnarsson’s severely-shaved sides and long top knot.

But sadly, the people of the internet weren’t quite so empathetic, ripping into the pop star; not only for doing such a botched job, but for the fact she even decided to cut his hair in the first place.

‘Grimes giving her new baby an uneven and patchy haircut because she watched a show with Vikings and decided she wanted him to have a Viking haircut is… extremely on brand,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another added:

It’s great she’s cutting his hair but omg with how fast babies movie it’s scary to think she was using scissors [sic].

‘Who even gives an eight-month-old a haircut? Let alone with a huge pair of scissors,’ a third questioned.

Grimes and Musk shocked followers back in May last year when they confirmed they had chosen to name their child X Æ A-12.

New mum Grimes later took to Twitter to spell out the meaning behind the unusual name, explaining that ‘X’ stands for the ‘unknowable variable’; ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love; and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-17.

‘No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she added.

She also added that the A in A-12 is short for Archangel, which she said is her favourite song.

In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk later confirmed that ‘Æ’ is pronounced like ‘ash’, adding that A-12 was his contribution to the name.

