Grimes Gives Tutorial On How To Pronounce Her And Elon Musk’s Baby's Name, X Æ A-12 Grimes/Elon Musk/Instagram

It’s been three days since Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed little X Æ A-12 into the world, and we finally have a tutorial on how to pronounce the ‘avant-garde’ name.

Advert

Earlier this week, the Canadian artist took to Twitter to break down the unusual name. ‘X’ allegedly stands for the ‘unknowable variable’, while ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-71. ‘A’ also represents Archangel, her favourite song.

Now, the Oblivion singer – real name Claire Boucher – has responded to a fan’s query on Instagram amid a storm of confusion on how one would go about vocalising their child’s name.

Grimes wrote: ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.’ So, it’s supposedly pronounced Ex-Ay-Eye – simple, right? Not quite – Musk has his own slightly different interpretation.

Advert

During his long-awaited return to Joe Rogan’s podcast, Tesla CEO Musk broke down the meaning and pronunciation of his newborn’s name, and it seems neither he nor Grimes have a firm grasp on how to say it.

He told Rogan:

I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, is the coolest plane ever.

This matches up closer to outsiders’ efforts to break down the child’s name, with one user theorising his name could be ‘Sasha Archangel’ when you combine the X, Æ and A.

You can watch Joe Rogan’s recent podcast with Musk below:

Advert

Crediting his partner for the innovative name, Musk added:

First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name. Yeah, she’s great at names. Actually I think it’s better being older and having a kid. I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome.

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Grimes previously noted she was hesitant to release the name to the public out of fear people wouldn’t appreciate its ‘genius’.

On a YouTube livestream, she said: ‘I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.’

No matter how it’s pronounced, X Æ A-12 is a truly one-of-a-kind name. Rules are meant to be broken, after all.