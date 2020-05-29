Grimes Is Selling A Piece Of Her Soul To The Highest Bidder

Selling Out, a conceptual artwork that lends its title to the exhibition, is the culmination of Grimes’ holistic art practice. It expands upon the conceit of partitioning and re-administering one’s identity, whose art is their soul.

Selling Out is executed as a contract in which Grimes sells a fraction of her soul, formalizing the idea that every time an artist sells a piece of their art, part of the soul is sold with it. The purchaser will enter into a contractual agreement that outlines the terms of ownership and ultimately the connection to the joy of artistic expression.