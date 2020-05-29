Grimes Is Selling A Piece Of Her Soul To The Highest Bidder
Grimes is apparently selling part of her soul to the highest bidder at an online art exhibition.
The Canadian singer will be selling drawings, prints and photographs she’s made over the past decade – as well as ‘a fraction of her soul’.
Her pieces will be the subject of the Selling Out exhibition, which will be hosted by Gallery Platform Los Angeles from yesterday, May 28, until June 3, and Maccarone Los Angeles from yesterday until August 31.
Speaking to Bloomberg News about selling her soul, the 32-year-old singer said, ‘I didn’t want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won’t sell.’
The contractual agreement that comes with the purchase of Grimes’s soul was put together by her lawyer, and she said that ‘the deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became’.
However, Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – went against her decision of putting it up for $10 million in the end due to the world’s current economic state. She said, ‘With the current state of the world, do you want to put something up for $10 million?’.
Maccarone described the Selling Out exhibition as ‘exploring the notion of identity potential in the digital age: the ability to create, augment, and manifest ourselves outside of our biological limits’.
Grimes does this with her digital avatar known as ‘WarNymph’, which she created with her brother Mac Boucher – it even boasts its own Instagram page with more than 80,000 followers.
A press release from the contemporary art gallery, as per Pitchfork, further explained the exhibition:
Selling Out, a conceptual artwork that lends its title to the exhibition, is the culmination of Grimes’ holistic art practice. It expands upon the conceit of partitioning and re-administering one’s identity, whose art is their soul.
Selling Out is executed as a contract in which Grimes sells a fraction of her soul, formalizing the idea that every time an artist sells a piece of their art, part of the soul is sold with it. The purchaser will enter into a contractual agreement that outlines the terms of ownership and ultimately the connection to the joy of artistic expression.
The exhibition is split into tiers: prints are in editions of 30 and cost $500, while Grimes’s paper drawings will range from $2,000 to $3,000.
Archival pigment prints of digital works that feature ‘WarNymph’ will range from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the size, and the ‘fraction of her soul’ that’s available will go to the highest bidder.
While the art is unsigned, each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity.