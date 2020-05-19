Grimes' Mum Slams Elon Musk For 'Bullsh*t' Tweets Days After She Gave Birth PA Images/Garossino/Twitter

Just two weeks after Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together, the singer’s mother has been forced to put Musk in his place.

Advert

Over the weekend, the SpaceX CEO sparked controversy when he encouraged his almost 34.5 million Twitter followers to ‘take the red pill’ – so much so that he was told to ‘f*ck [himself]‘ by Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski.

The phrase refers to becoming enlightened to the truth behind a situation, although it has since been adopted by right-wing groups and men’s right activists. This was only proven when Ivanka Trump shared the tweet and wrote: ‘Taken!’

Grimes’ mother, journalist Sandy Garossino, appeared to condemn the father of her newborn grandson in a series of now-deleted tweets, describing his views as ‘bullshit’.

Advert

She wrote:

If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks… And you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA [men’s right activist] bullshit on Twitter right now?

Not only that, but after Canadian activist and political consultant Gerald Butts responded to the tweet, writing: ‘Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes,’ Garossino wrote: ‘Not yet 2 weeks old.’

Garossino also retweeted a message from the Pivot Podcast, which suggested Musk should be arrested for re-opening his Tesla factories in California, despite stay at home orders.

The tweet in question shared a quote from Professor Scott Galloway, who said: ‘If you directly point the middle finger at public officials and open a work facility in violation of local municipal orders, I believe you should be arrested.’

The state of California has recently closed all ‘non-essential’ businesses as a result of the ongoing health crisis, with car manufacturing unsurprisingly deemed non-essential work by the state when outlining what businesses could continue to operate.

Musk later called such stay at home orders ‘fascist’ in an expletive-laden rant during a Tesla conference call, with the 48-year-old restarting production at Tesla’s northern California car plant shortly afterwards.

Advert

While all of Garossino’s Musk-related tweets and retweets have since been deleted, her Twitter ‘likes’ – including one which captions a screenshot of Musk’s red pill tweet, ‘smashes face into keyboard repeatedly’ – remain intact.

Grimes’ mum also liked a tweet that described Musk’s Twitter activity as ‘very Kanye 2018’, giving just a small hint at the way she’s feeling about her son-in-law at this moment in time.