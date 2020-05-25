Grimes Says She And Elon Musk Have Changed Their Baby's Name grimes/Instagram/PA Images

Grimes has indicated that she and Elon Musk have changed their baby’s name after it emerged that his previous name, X Æ A-12, was apparently illegal under Californian law.

State law regarding naming children is that the name should be made up of the 26 letters of the alphabet, and while names can include hyphens and apostrophes, umlauts and characters such as ‘Æ’ aren’t allowed, and neither are numbers.

So what have they changed it to, I hear you ask? John? Dave? Kevin, maybe?

Well, when a fan asked the 32-year-old singer their baby’s name – and if they had changed it due to Californian law – on Grimes’s most recent Instagram post, she replied that he’s called ‘X Æ A-Xii’ – different to what she’s said previously.

XII means 12 in Roman numerals, meaning the celebrity pair haven’t really changed their son’s name, but presumably have attempted to make it more in line with Californian law.

However, ‘Æ’ still isn’t allowed, so maybe they’ll change it to AE for legal purposes.

Grimes/Instagram

Following the birth of X Æ A-Xii/X Æ A-12 (now imagine if they changed it to that) earlier this month, Grimes took to Twitter to explain the meaning behind the extremely unique name.

In her tweet, she broke down the name and each part of it was given a meaning: ‘X’ stands for the ‘unknowable variable’; ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love; and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-17. ‘No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she wrote.

The Canadian singer also explained that the ‘A’ in the ‘A-12’ is short for Archangel, which she says is her favourite song – although it isn’t yet clear which song titled Archangel she’s referring to.

Musk and Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – later gave a tutorial on how to pronounce the name.

While Grimes said, ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,’ to a fan on Instagram, Musk explained it differently.

Chatting on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the Tesla CEO said:

I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, is the coolest plane ever.

Basically, the baby’s name is so confusing that it appears even his parents can’t agree on how to say it.

The 48-year-old added that it was Grimes that came up with most of the name, and said he was pleased he had children later on in life because he ‘appreciates it more’.

I still think Kevin Musk has a ring to it.