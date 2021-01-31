Grimes Says She'll Move To Mars In 20 Years Even If It Means 'Manual Labour Until Death' grimes/Instagram

Grimes has said that she will make the move to Mars in 20 years, even if it does mean ‘manual labour until death’.

On Thursday, January 28, Grimes participated in a YouTube Super Chat alongside Endel founders CEO Oleg Stavitsky, visual artist Protey Temen and sound artist Dmitry Evgrafov.

Advert 10

As well as answering more conventional questions about her music career and being a new mum, the singer-songwriter, producer and visual artist also touched upon boyfriend Elon Musk’s long discussed plans for a mission to Mars.

During the chat, Grimes revealed she would be willing to make the journey to Mars after the age of 50, and that she had asked Musk to upload her consciousness to an artificial body prior to his departure for the Red Planet.

If she is able to make it to Mars, Grimes noted that she expects to live out the rest of her days doing manual labour, but added, ‘hopefully that can change’.

Advert 10

This of course isn’t the first time Grimes has expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of heading to Mars, with the experimental popstar sharing her other half’s widely known fascination with space exploration.

Grimes grimes/Instagram

During a February 2020 interview with The Face, Grimes was asked whether she would ‘rather go to Mars or upload your consciousness to the cloud’.

Pondering over these two choices, Grimes remarked that she would ‘very much like to do both of these things’, stating:

Advert 10

Like, these are the main things I’m trying to do. I guess I’d like to upload my consciousness, and then when it’s technologically possible, have my consciousness live in some kind of humanoid vessel that can speak and move freely, and then that body can go to Mars and other planets with my mind inside it.

In January last year, Musk revealed his plans to send one million people to Mars by 2050, announcing that he would be launching three Starship rockets every day while creating ‘a lot of jobs’. It seems likely that Grimes and little X Æ A-Xii would get priority tickets should this ever come to pass.