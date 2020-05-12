Grimes Shares First Video Of Her And Elon Musk’s Son, X Æ A-12 grimes/Instagram

Just one week after Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed little X Æ A-12 into the world, the new mum has shared the first video of him on social media.

Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – and Musk welcomed X Æ A-12 on Monday, May 4, with the Tesla CEO confirming the news on social media by telling his followers ‘Mom and baby’ were doing well.

While 48-year-old Musk shared a picture of their newborn just hours after his birth, we hadn’t previously been graced with a video of little X Æ A-12. Until now.

You can watch the video below:

Grimes shared the short video on her Instagram story on Sunday evening, May 10, which shows X Æ A-12 curled up on his dad’s chest as Musk gently pats the baby’s back.

The Canadian singer included some heart emojis over the top of the video, which has since gone viral on social media after being shared by the new mum.

The day also marked Grimes’ first Mother’s Day as a new mum, with Musk taking the opportunity to give her a shout out on Twitter alongside three heart emojis.

The technology entrepreneur’s mother, Maye Musk, shared a post thanking her children for ‘bringing [her] so much joy’, before Musk retweeted it and added: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to other mothers!! @Grimezsz,’ followed by three heart emojis.

The couple hasn’t shied away from the public eye since welcoming X Æ A-12, particularly with regards to the baby’s name. Although Grimes previously said she wasn’t revealing it to the public because ‘it’s too avant-garde‘ and people wouldn’t understand the ‘genius’ behind it, Musk quickly contradicted this.

Within a matter of hours he had responded to a fan’s request to know the baby’s name, leading Grimes to have to break down the meaning behind it that same day.

‘X’ stands for the ‘unknowable variable’; ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love; and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-17. ‘No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she wrote.

Still, that didn’t really resolve how to pronounce the name, although the Oblivion singer later cleared things up even further, telling her followers: ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.’

Basically, the baby’s name is pronounced Ex-Ay-Eye. Which should have been the end of it, except then Musk got in on the action, telling Joe Rogan: ‘It’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.’

The long and short of it is that nobody, not even the baby’s parents, has a firm grasp on how you pronounce his name and so we should just give up trying.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

Congratulations to the happy couple.