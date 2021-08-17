Grimes Shares Rare Video Of X AE A-XII In New Track Teaser

@grimes/TikTok

Grimes has shared a rare clip of her and Elon Musk’s child, X AE A-XII, as part of a teaser for her new song.

The Canadian musician recently travelled with Musk to Italy, where they were spotted at the Palazzo Vecchio town hall taking in the sights of Florence.

Together, the pair also enjoyed a private visit to the Uffizi Galleries during closing time and in a video shared on TikTok this week, Grimes shared numerous clips of artwork and statues.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-12 in May 2020, though Musk also has five children from his first wife Justine Wilson; namely twin sons Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

The five children joined the couple on their trip to Italy, and while it was not immediately clear from images whether X Æ A-12 had also accompanied the family on the venture, Grimes has since shared a sneak peek at the toddler in action on holiday.

Check it out below:

X Æ A-12 is featured at the very beginning of the clip holding a glass of water as he turns away from the camera before the clip cuts to Grimes taking in a number of different locations on holiday.

The singer shared the clip as promo for her latest track SHINIGAMI, explaining alongside the video that the song is ‘finally done’.

She used the track as a soundtrack for her holiday video, announcing to fans ‘you all get the first listen !!!!’

Musk himself did not feature in the video, with Grimes instead accompanied by another woman.

The clip marks a rare view of 15-month-old X Æ A-12, with neither Grimes nor Musk regularly sharing images of their son on social media.

Grimes/TikTok

Towards the end of last year, an image of the young boy on Grimes’ Instagram Story indicated he appears to be taking after his father with a love of space, with the snap showing him looking at a space-themed book that illustrates a ‘bubble space telescope’.

TikTok users were quick to acknowledge the sighting of the toddler on Grimes’ video, with one user referring to the young boy as the ‘math equation baby’ while another responded to ask the singer how she refers to her child.

Grimes and Musk both offered explanations about their son’s name following his birth, with Musk telling The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that it was pronounced ‘X Ash A Twelve.’

