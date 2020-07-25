Grimes Tells Elon Musk She 'Cannot Support Hate' After He Tweets 'Pronouns Suck' Grimes/Instagram/Elon Musk/Twitter

Grimes has publicly condemned her partner Elon Musk after he tweeted: ‘Pronouns suck.’

The pair welcomed a baby son into the world back in May this year, which placed them at the centre of headlines once they revealed his name. After a rigmarole around what the law deems an acceptable name, the couple compromised, opting for X AE A-XII Musk.

The Tesla CEO is a chronic tweeter, with his feed often filled with random tidbits of his consciousness like: ‘You don’t have a soul, you are a soul.’ However, his statement last night, July 24, has rightly angered the LGBTQ+ community, alongside his partner.

After Musk tweeted: ‘Pronouns suck,’ the Oblivion singer replied: ‘I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this.’

While Grimes’s reply has since been deleted, the SpaceX chief’s original tweet is still public at the time of writing, which has racked up more than 116,000 likes and nearly 17,000 retweets. Shortly prior to the tweet, he also posted: ‘Twitter sucks.’

The replies are from people criticising the tweet, with one user writing: ‘F*ck off’ and another replying: ‘Ur so f*cking weird. I mean this in the most genuine way possible please donate money.’

The couple originally named their son X Æ A-12 – a name Grimes dubbed as being too ‘avant-garde’ to tell the public – however California law dictates that only the 26 letters of the English alphabet and select punctuation can be included on a birth certificate, essentially ruling out the use of Æ, the ‘elven spelling’ of love or artificial intelligence.

Earlier in February, the 31-year-old pop star – real name Claire Boucher – claimed that she and Musk, 49, would raise their child without a specific gender. When a fan asked if they were having a boy or girl, she replied: ‘They may decide their fate and identity.’

Grimes added in a later YouTube livestream:

I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public. And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.

However, soon after their son was born, Musk replied to someone on Twitter asking about the baby’s gender by simply saying: ‘Boy.’

Grimes hasn’t tweeted further following her reply to Musk.