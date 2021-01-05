Gucci Mane Just Gave His Wife $1 Million For Giving Birth
It’s not unheard of for new dads to buy push presents for their partners, and Gucci Mane has gone all out for his wife.
Keyshia Ka’Oir, the rapper’s wife, gave birth to their first child on December 23 and named him Ice Davis. The pair married in 2017 and celebrated their third anniversary in October.
Sharing a picture of Keyshia on Instagram last month, Gucci announced the news writing, ‘My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis’.
Meanwhile, his wife’s announcement read, ‘He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS […] 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord.’ She went on to describe her son as so ‘darn cute’ and ‘perfect’.
The Wake Up in the Sky rapper has since shared several photos of him and his son, including one of him holding the newborn in front of a huge Christmas tree.
He also shared another up-close photo of him cradling Ice with the caption, ‘This how I’m spending my New Year. Me and my son ICE DAVIS #2021.’
Almost two weeks on from the arrival of their son, Keyshia announced that the rapper has given her $1 million as a push present.
She wrote on an Instagram story yesterday, January 4, ‘My husband just gave me $1M as my push present!! WTH!!!’
Most women are lucky to get a bouquet of flowers after giving birth, never mind $1 million – but I’m sure many women would agree they deserve $1 million after giving birth.
