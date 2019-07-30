Guy Chucks Drink Over Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul At Their Wedding, Starts Brawl

kingbach/Instagram

After just two months of dating and one month of being engaged, YouTube sensations Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau tied the knot on Saturday, shock, it wasn’t the peaceful ceremony you never expected.

The infamous pair wed in Vegas with their special day said to cost an eye-watering $500,000, including a flight on a private jet, a mansion, many famous faces and… a mid-ceremony brawl.

Arman Izadi officiated the ceremony and the couple shared their first kiss as a married couple, but their special moment was cut short when an apparent stranger in the crowd threw a drink at them.

The mysterious drink thrower was quickly tackled to the ground by Izadi, who started punching him in the head.

Luckily, for those who weren’t invited to the extravaganza, the brawl was caught on camera by King Bach, who shared the whole thing on his Instagram.

The video shows the man, wearing a red t-shirt, being dragged out of the venue, while punches are being thrown in the background.

Conveniently, a camera crew were there filming the ceremony for Tana’s MTV show, Tana Turns 21, fuelling speculation over whether their relationship is real, or whether it’s all for ‘the clout.’

At the beginning of their relationship, it seemed like they were very much just hanging around together for the Instagram stats – Jake Paul has a very impressive 12.4 million followers, while Tana boasts 4.6 million, making them a very popular social media couple.

Jake’s older brother, famed YouTuber Logan Paul, was his best man during the star-studded ceremony and Tana’s manager, Jordan Worona, walked her down the aisle.

Let’s hope the drama didn’t put too much of a dampener on the day, although I’m sure it’ll only add to their social engagement. Everyone’s a winner, ‘ey?

