Guy Who Played Jesus In The Passion Of The Christ Thinks Kids Are Being Drained For Their Blood
The actor who played Jesus in The Passion of the Christ has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory that children are being drained of their blood.
Jim Caviezel made the bizarre suggestion during a video appearance at Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma – an event known for attracting right-wing conspiracy theorists.
During a seminar about child trafficking, the actor began talking about his latest film project, Sound of Freedom, in which he plays Timothy Ballad, a former special agent for the Department of Homeland Security.
Ballard heads up a group called The Nazarene Fund, which claims to ‘liberate the captive, to free the enslaved, and to rescue, rebuild and restore the lives of Christians and other persecuted religious and ethnic minorities wherever and whenever they are in need’.
During the talk, Caviezel mentioned the QAnon theory that states that children are being drained of their blood so that the elite wealthy can drink it for its so-called rejuvenating contents.
He said Ballard should’ve been with him during his appearance at the conference, but he was busy ‘pulling kids out of the darkest recesses of hell right now, in dumps and all kinds of places’.
When asked by the host to explain a little more about the alleged blood draining, Caviezel explained:
Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body. And when you are scared, you produce adrenaline. If you’re an athlete, you get in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you.
If a child knows he’s going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline. And they have a lot of terms that they use that he takes me through, but it’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen. The screaming alone, even if I never, ever, ever saw it, it’s beyond — and these people that do it, umm, there will be no mercy for them.
Far-right QAnon claims politicians and celebrity elite kill children for their blood so they can harvest their adrenal glands to reverse the ageing process. There has never been a single shred of evidence to suggest there is any truth in it.
These are the same bizarre and completely unfounded claims used to smear the reputation of Hilary Clinton during her 2016 presidential run against Donald Trump.
Topics: Celebrity, conspiracy theory, Film and TV, Now, QAnon