GWAR Band Helps Fan Get His Prosthetic Leg Back After Losing It At Concert

by : Shola Lee on : 29 Nov 2021 18:25
Heavy metal band GWAR helped a fan get back their prosthetic leg at a recent gig in Los Angeles.

Baron Vidar was apparently crowd-surfing when he lost his prosthetic leg, so he headed to the front of the stage and tried to get the band’s attention.

In a video shared to Instagram, the band can be seen pausing the show to help their fan – you love to see it.

GWAR are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and we think that their devoted following could have something to do with how willing they are to help their fans.

The caption of the video read:

Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit. This time it was just caught on video.

In the video, we can see the band’s guitarist stop the show and clearly explain the situation to fans, saying, ‘If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg, send it this way cuz this guy needs his f*cking leg.’

As you can imagine, this did the trick and the crowd started searching for Vidar’s prosthetic. Almost immediately the leg is found, with fans simultaneously pointing to the missing body part.

Once Vidar got his leg back, he signalled to the band to continue playing their show, which has to be one of the most rock-and-roll moments we’ve seen this year.

Shola Lee

