Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Shades Grimes And Elon Musk's Baby Name

People can’t stop talking about little X Æ A-12, even if they’re unsure how to actually pronounce the name.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a funny jab at Grimes and Elon Musk’s choice of name for their baby.

The newborn has been a hot topic since his birth last week. As people all across social media – and even his parents too, it seems – debate how to pronounce the name, Paltrow has offered her two cents on the Tesla CEO and musician’s baby.

Once upon a time, Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were at the forefront of baby hysteria when they named their firstborn daughter Apple. During an appearance on the The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004, she said it had caused ‘international outrage’.

During the appearance, Paltrow explained:

One day he just said: ‘If it’s a girl, I think her name should be should be Apple.’ It sounded so sweet and it just conjures such a lovely picture for me. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical.

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple

The pair later welcomed a son into the world, calling him Moses Martin. However, Apple and Moses had nothing on the level of interest X Æ A-12 has generated since entering our lives. Even now, we still aren’t quite sure how the name is actually pronounced.

The Oscar-winning actress commented on a recent Instagram post by InStyle Magazine, tagging her ex-husband Chris Martin while writing: ‘I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.’ And it seems a few fans agreed with her, too.

Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Shades Grimes And Elon Musk's Baby Name @instylemagazine/Instagram

To help decipher the meaning behind her baby’s name, Grimes – real name Claire Boucher – explained that ‘X’ apparently stands for the ‘unknowable variable’, while ‘Æ’ is her ‘elven spelling’ of artificial intelligence and/or love and ‘A-12’ is the precursor to her and Musk’s favourite aircraft, SR-71. ‘A’ also represents Archangel, her favourite song.

The Oblivion singer then offered some insight into vocalising her baby’s name, writing on Instagram: ‘It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.’ However, Musk’s explanation differs from ‘Ex-Ay-Eye’.

While appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the SpaceX founder said:

I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, is the coolest plane ever.

Musk added that it was Grimes who ‘actually, mostly, came up with the name. Yeah, she’s great at names.’ However, the pair have yet to publicly agree on how to say the ‘avant-garde’ name.

Maybe one day in the future, X Æ A-12 and Apple will be friends.