Gwyneth Paltrow Mocked Online After Saying She Started ‘Face Mask’ Trend

PA Images/gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Face masks have become the norm in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Gwyneth Paltrow seems to think she started the ‘trend’.

The Contagion actor shared a photo of herself wearing one in February 2020 and has since implied that people followed her example.

The first reports of COVID broke out in China in December 2019 and soon made its way across the globe.

Sharing a photo on Instagram last year where she could be seen wearing black face mask before it was made mandatory in may countries to do so, Paltrow wrote, ‘En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.’

gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

She continued:

I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 48-year-old was asked about the photo noting that she was wearing them before it was the norm.

Paltrow responded, ‘It’s a familiar pattern in my life. I do something early, everyone is like, “What is she doing? She’s crazy.” And then it’s adopted by culture.’

People have since gone in on the actor for making out she was the first person to start wearing a face mask.

Sharing a screenshot of that part of her interview, one Twitter-user wrote, ‘ok gwyneth calm down’. Another person commented, ‘Gwyneth, Asians wear mask around the world before February, since the 90s. It’s our culture. Also yoga is our culture too, you goop.’

Someone else said, ‘Imagine thinking that people are wearing masks to be like Gwyneth rather than to prevent the spread of a deadly disease. The f*cking hubris.’

However, Paltrow added that she didn’t wear it to the function she was attending in France, and ‘actually ended up getting Covid and coming home, and being one of the first people that I had heard of to have it.’

