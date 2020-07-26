Gwyneth Paltrow Says Rob Lowe’s Wife Sheryl Berkoff Taught Her How To Give A Blow Job

I met Sheryl and I was, like, immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool.

She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer. And, she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. And I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time.