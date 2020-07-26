Gwyneth Paltrow Says Rob Lowe’s Wife Sheryl Berkoff Taught Her How To Give A Blow Job
We all know Gwyneth Paltrow loves to give out too much information about herself – for example that scented candle – and now she’s at it again.
In a recent interview, the 47-year-old actor credited Rob Lowe’s wife for teaching her how to give a blow job. I mean, does Paltrow understand the meaning of ‘TMI’?
Lowe and Paltrow have been friends for years after starring in the 2003 movie View From The Top together, with Lowe referring to her as ‘one of his oldest pals in show business’.
The pair covered an array of topics during the interview on Lowe’s new podcast Literally With Rob Lowe, and – evidently – no topics were off the table.
Innocently speaking about meeting Lowe’s wife Sheryl Berkoff for the first time as a teenager, things quickly escalate to Paltrow crediting the former make-up artist for teaching her how to give a blow job.
Berkoff has been married to the Parks and Recreation actor since 1991, and met Paltrow while doing her mother Blythe Danner’s make up for a TV movie in Florida.
Paltrow said she instantly became obsessed with Berkoff – whom is 12 years her senior – and explained that Berkoff was dating Keanu Reeves at the time they met.
The Politician actor said in the interview:
I met Sheryl and I was, like, immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool.
She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer. And, she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff. And I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time.
Following the statement from Paltrow, Berkoff and Lowe’s 25-year-old son John has hilariously responded to it on social media.
While sharing a picture of an article’s headline on the matter, John wrote, ‘2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me. I choose death by murder hornets.’
I think we’d all have a similar reaction if we saw the same article about one of our parents.
Paltrows kids, Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, aren’t allowed on social media yet, the Shakespeare in Love actor explained during the podcast – something I’m sure they would both be very grateful for right now.
