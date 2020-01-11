Gwyneth Paltrow Sold Out Of Candles That ‘Smell Like My Vagina’

gwyneth paltrow vagina candle 1 PA Images/Goop

What do all of the following have in common: cherry blossom; driftwood; spiced orange; and a vagina?

You were about to take an educated guess before you reached that last one, weren’t you? I can imagine that threw a bit of a spanner in the works, especially when the others are quite clearly candle scents.

If that’s what you were going to go with before the vagina so crudely snuck up on us though, you can give yourself a pat on the back because that’s exactly what they all are. Nope, you didn’t hear that wrong: Gwyneth Paltrow is now selling candles that smell like a vagina.

Gwyneth Paltrow PA Images

Not only that, but the unusual smelling candles have actually sold out, meaning there must be a market for it out there somewhere. Who knew?

The candles, available to buy on the 47-year-old actor’s online Goop store for $75, are labelled: ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’, according to a listing on the store’s website.

Apparently the item ‘started as a joke’ between Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. The two were testing scents when the actor blurted out, ‘uhh… this smells like a vagina,’ according to the product description.

While the two didn’t end up bottling the fragrance into a perfume, they did think it would be ‘perfect as a candle’. According to Goop, as per PEOPLE, the brand did a ‘test run’ for the candle during the In Goop Health summit and ‘it sold out within hours’.

gwyneth paltrow vagina candle Goop

So just what exactly does a vagina smell like in candle form, you’re probably wondering. Well, according to Gwyneth it’s a blend of ‘geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed’.

Hmmm… Exactly what you were thinking, right? Right.

Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is currently set to launch a six-episode series on Netflix called The Goop Lab, which will feature the star and her team exploring unfamiliar health treatments.

The series will premiere on the steaming platform on January 24.

