Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Vagina’ Candle Reportedly Explodes In Woman’s Home PA Images/Goop

It was already probably the most-talked-about candle in the world, and now Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle has hit the headlines again, after it apparently exploded all over one woman’s living room.

Jody Thompson, a media consultant from Kilburn in North London, was probably hoping for a relaxing evening when she lit the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle, but got more than she bargained for when the product turned into a fireball in the middle of her living room.

Thompson, who for understandable reasons was keen to stress that she had won the candle in a quiz rather than buying it herself, said the candle ’emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere’ after it exploded with no warning.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it,’ she told The Sun. ‘The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.’

Eventually, Thompson and her partner managed to avert any further disaster by throwing the candle out of their front door. ‘It could have burned the place down,’ she said. ‘It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.’

Naturally, the story has taken social media by storm, with TV producer Danny Zuker tweeting, ‘I yearn to return to a world where the only news story I talk about for months is Gwyneth Paltrow’s exploding vagina candle.’

Another put a topical twist on the story, writing, ‘If you’ve ever used an exploding candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina then don’t worry about what’s in the vaccine.’

According to Goop’s online store, the candle, which went on sale for $75 in January last year, contains notes of ‘geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed’. The website describes the candle as giving off a ‘funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent’, although it makes no mention of its apparently explosive properties.

The controversial wellness company and professional internet trollers also recently released a new scent inspired by the actress’s ‘personal fragrance’, called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

In a statement to the New York Post, a Goop spokesperson said the candle met US fire safety guidelines, and confirmed that it had reached out to Thompson to send her some other Goop products ‘to help pass the days in quarantine’.

