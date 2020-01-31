Hailey Bieber Begs Trolls To Stop Roasting Her ‘Scary’ Little Fingers

hailey bieber crooked fingers 1 haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has begged fans to stop trolling her for her ‘crooked and scary’ little fingers.

The 23-year-old model, who is married to pop sensation Justin Bieber, took to Instagram to share a picture of her little finger alongside an explanation as to why it looked the way it does.

Hailey felt the need to offer the explanation after repeatedly getting teased by people online for the way her fingers look, with the model saying she was fed up of being asked ‘WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers’.

Hailey Bieber PA Images

In the first of three (now-deleted) Instagram stories, Hailey shared a picture of her manicured left hand – sporting an impressive diamond engagement ring – on which she’d circled her ‘crooked’ little finger.

She wrote:

I’ve made fun of myself about this forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they’re so crooked and scary.

The second photo was a screenshot of a Wikipedia page, as seen by Cosmopolitan, which went into detail about a congenital disorder known as ectrodactyly. She said the condition ’causes [her] pinky fingers to look the way they do’.

As per the Wikipedia definition shared by Hailey, ‘the hands and feet of people with ectrodactyly (ectrodactyls) are often described as “claw-like” and may include only the thumb and one finger’.

hailey bieber crooked little fingers haileybieber/Instagram

Underneath the screenshot, the model told fans she’d had the condition since birth, adding: ‘so people can stop asking me “wtf is wrong with her pinky fingers” here is what’s wrong! lol.’

She concluded:

So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.

The clarification comes just days after Hailey stepped out on the red carpet with her 25-year-old husband Justin at his YouTube Originals docuseries premiere Seasons.

In several of the photos taken of the couple, the model has her left hand placed flat against Justin’s chest with her pinky finger visible.

hailey and justin bieber PA Images

Although her finger is by no means the focus of the photo – that would be Justin staring lovingly at her as she poses for the cameras – it seems as though some eagle-eyed people spotted it and felt the need to let Hailey know.

As though she didn’t already know herself having lived with the condition her whole life…

Hopefully the trolls will listen to Hailey’s words and will stop making her feel uncomfortable about something she has no control over.

Keep doing you, girl.