Half A Million Fans Sign Mia Khalifa Petition To Have Her Porn Videos Removed miakhalifa/Instagram

More than half a million people have now signed a petition calling for Mia Khalifa’s porn videos to be removed from online sites.

The petition is directed towards Pornhub and porn creators Bang Bros; a company Mia worked with for a short period of time when she was 21 years old.

Though Mia, who is now 27, only worked in the porn industry for a matter of months, she has complained that Bang Bros continue to ‘promote her six-year-old videos like they’re new’, making people think she’s still active within the industry.

After Mia spoke out against the industry and admitted she had regular ‘dissociative attacks’ when thinking about her former job, a fan who goes by the name Kia Flowers decided to try and help put an end to the issue.

Kia started the petition four days ago on Change.org, titling the page ‘Justice For Mia Khalifa’ and encouraging people to sign in order to ‘support Mia Khalifa’s future endeavors and to bring her justice.’

Mia herself came across the page on Thursday, June 25, and she said it had 500 signatures when she first saw it. At the time of writing, June 28, the page has more than 550,000 signatures and counting.

The page reads:

The now 27-year-old Mia Khalifa appeared in the porn industry for a short span of 3 months in 2014 at the then age of 21. She was only paid $12k from the millions of dollars that Pornhub and BangBros make off her videos. The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS death threats that have targeted Mia from the video’s release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying.

The petition continued to say Mia and her team have ‘provided countless financial offers to the current owners of her domain name and pornographic videos to no avail’. Adding that: ‘Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage.’

It continued:

We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times.

The goal for the page was originally set at 300,000, but when it began to gather momentum the goal was changed to 1,000,000 signatures. Social media users are also raising awareness for the fight with the hashtag ‘#JusticeForMia’.

Shortly after creating the page, Kia wrote an update to thank people for their support, writing:

Honestly i am so happy that this blew up! mia even saw it! hopefully it can spread a lot more!

Mia herself thanked the fans that had taken the time to sign the page, writing on Twitter that everyone who had done so would be invited to her birthday party.

Bang Bros has been contacted for comment.