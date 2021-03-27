Halle Berry Slams Radio Host Who Compared Black Celebs’ Skin Tones To ‘Toast’

PA Images

Halle Berry slammed a radio host’s comments as ‘disgusting’ after he compared the skin tones of Black celebrities to toast.

Rob Lederman, host of the 97 Rock show Morning Bull in Buffalo, New York, was fired after he made the controversial comments on air on Wednesday, March 24.

When discussing whether or not he finds certain Black women attractive, the host said, ‘See we have ours – and I may get into trouble for this – I have them to the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive. So I will never go to a Serena Williams level… But I’m very comfortable at a Halle Berry level.’

You can hear an audio clip of the comments here:

Lederman went on to refer to people who have mixed white and Black ancestry as he said, ‘I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through.’

A co-host responded to Lederman by asking whether CBS News host Gayle King was in his ‘realm’, to which Lederman said, ‘No, Gayle King is not even on my toaster level.’

Berry took to social media to condemn Lederman’s comments yesterday, March 26, as she shared an audio recording of the radio show and labelled them ‘disgusting’.

She added, ‘It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman.’

After the comments were broadcast, WKBW Buffalo reported that Lederman was fired, while his co-hosts Chris Klein and Rich “Bull” Gaenzler were suspended, E! Online reports.

Lederman later issued an apology statement on Twitter in which he described his comments as ‘foolish and ignorant’.

He added, ‘After listening to what I said, and how it must have sounded to others, I was horrified. I 100% understand why people are justifiably angry. I made a mistake and it’s hard to look myself in the mirror, but I want to acknowledge it. I apologize from the deepest depths of who I am.’

The former radio host said that he had reached out to his local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) organisation, as well as friends from the African-American community and the Mayor’s office, to ‘seek their guidance and teaching.’