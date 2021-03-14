Halsey Thanks Fans For Support After Changing Pronouns To She/They On Social Media
Halsey has thanked fans for showing their support after they changed their pronouns to she/they on social media.
The 26-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with their first child, has quietly updated their pronouns on Instagram and Twitter, but hasn’t yet released a full statement about their gender identity.
However, it would appear Halsey has seen the supportive messages from fans, having now taken to Instagram stories with a simple ‘thank you’ and a love heart.
Many have expressed pride and happiness in Halsey, with many praising them for giving others the confidence to speak openly about their own gender identity.
One person tweeted:
No like actually this means so f*cking much to me because I’ve been struggling w my gender identity so much lately.
Another wrote:
Halsey using she/they pronouns really warms my heart. people do not understand how easily u can make someone feel invalidated just with simple words. seeing a person I look up to a lot coming out with the same pronouns as same is very comforting tbh.
Back in February, Halsey reflected on her thoughts on gender in light of her pregnancy, writing the following message in an Instagram post:
I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely.
My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all.
Of course, as noted by various fans, just because Halsey has now changed their pronouns, this doesn’t necessarily mean they identify as non-binary, and she has yet to address this.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsHalsey/Instagram
Halsey/Instagram