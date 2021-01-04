unilad
Harry Potter Star Devon Murray Announces Birth Of Baby Son

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 04 Jan 2021 09:30
Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in Harry Potter, has welcomed his first child.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his son, named Cooper Michael Murray, who he shares with partner Shannon McCaffrey Quinn.

‘Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy Cooper Michael Murray weighing 6lbs 10oz,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy.’

Murray added:

I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through.

I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe.

Harry Potter Star Devon Murray Announces Birth Of Baby SonHarry Potter Star Devon Murray Announces Birth Of Baby SonDevon Murray/Instagram

Devon and Shannon announced they were expecting a child back in July, by posting a picture of an ultrasound scan, alongside the caption: ‘Baby Murray – 14th of January 2021,’ although we now know the little one arrived a tad early.

‘So today all my dreams and wishes came true. I’ve always wanted a little son. Thank you so much Shannon for making me the happiest guy on the planet,’ Devon added at the time.

