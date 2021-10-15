Harry Potter’s Evanna Lynch Had A Secret 9-Year Relationship With Co-Star
Irish star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, secretly dated a co-star for nine-years.
After meeting on the set of the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Lynch hit it off with a fellow wizard.
Their romance first started in 2007, and they kept their relationship private for more than seven years before going public in 2015.
Alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Lynch also performed alongside actor Robbie Jarvis.
Jarvis played a young James Potter, and according to The Mirror, the couple instantly fell under one another’s spell.
Since splitting in 2016, the pair have continued with their acting work, and Lynch has even released a book. Titled The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting, Lynch’s novel was released yesterday, October 14.
Lynch has become a role model to many, especially for people recovering from anorexia; the book details her battle with an eating disorder and recovery since.
She noted:
[It is a] messy, weird, long book but that’s probably a good reflection of me as a person.
It is what it is. I hope it makes you laugh and question and think.
Robbie Jarvis is currently based in London and Los Angeles, having worked on Midnight Express, All Is By My Side and Harley and the Davidsons since making his appearance at Hogwarts.
Jarvis, who was first inspired to become vegan by Lynch, currently hosts a podcast titled The ChickPeeps Vegan Podcast.
The pair reportedly remain close friends.
If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this article and would like to speak with someone in confidence, call the BEAT Eating Disorders helpline on 0808 801 0677. Helplines are open 365 days a year from 9am–8pm during the week, and 4pm–8pm on weekends and bank holidays. Alternatively, you can try the one-to-one webchat
