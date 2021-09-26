Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Gives Update Following Collapse On Golf Course

Warner Bros./Alamy

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton has issued an update to his fans and followers after he collapsed on a golf course during a charity game earlier this week.

Felton, a keen golfer best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, was representing Europe in a celebrity tournament on Thursday, September 23, alongside former professional ice hockey player Teemu Selanne when he collapsed at Whistling Straits golf course in Wisconsin.

The actor had to be carried off and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, with PGA of America releasing a statement to say Felton ‘experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe’ in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match.

Alamy

It currently remains unclear exactly why Felton collapsed on the course, but images taken in the aftermath of the incident show him conscious as he was carried away on a golf cart.

The 34-year-old has since assured his fans that he is on the mend, sharing an Instagram Live video on Saturday, September 25, in which he played a few notes on his guitar before saying hello to his audience and offering a ‘huge thank you’ to those who had offered their ‘lovely well-wishes’.

Felton described his collapse as a ‘bit of a scary episode’, but he said he is ‘on the mend’ with the help of people who have been ‘taking really good care’ of him.

See the video below:

In case the words of assurance weren’t enough to prevent people’s concerns, the actor then launched into a little song about his recovery, singing, ‘Don’t you worry, cause Tom will be doing fine, so don’t you worry, Tom’ll be fine.’

He concluded the livestream by announcing he had to go, stressing again that he was ‘on the road to recovery’ but that it was ‘time to go watch some Ryder Cup action’.

Felton’s fans were quick to respond to the video to express their relief over his recovery.